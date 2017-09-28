Government’s bad behaviour is behind SA’s low business confidence, says Bonang Mohale

Business confidence in SA is at a 30-year low because of the behaviour of the government and its poor leadership, Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale said on Thursday.

Mohale was in Cape Town for the signing by businesspeople of the BLSA contract with SA, which commits business to creating jobs by growing the economy; encouraging and empowering senior black leadership; investing; supporting small businesses; and condemning and rooting out corruption.

The BLSA pledge also commits business to zero tolerance for corruption in its own midst, to not act anti-competitively, and to protect whistle blowers.

"For too long we have remained on the sidelines but today we say loudly and clearly that business is ready to play a full part in the transformation that SA so desperately needs and to make sure this country works, not just for the privileged few but for everyone," Mohale said.

In a hard-hitting speech against corruption, Mohale said business had been discovering to its "horror" the impact of widespread corruption and state capture, which were "cancers" eating away at society.

"If current trends continue, the country faces a bleak future and we will be forced to live with the legacy of leaving our children a worse country than we inherited," Mohale warned.

"The government must start to govern in the interests of the many and not just the few," Mohale said. "In too many sectors of the economy and public life, policies have either been poorly conceived or poorly executed."

Inclusive economic growth must be the number one priority of government and business.

Mohale called for the urgent implementation of the recommendation made by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her State of Capture report for a commission of inquiry to be established.