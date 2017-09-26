Business backs Cosatu march against state capture

In an unprecedented move, business organisations have thrown their weight behind Cosatu’s national protest against corruption and state capture.

The labour federation plans to lead about 100,000 of its members to the streets in the major cities on Wednesday, in a call for an end to corrupt activities, which have drained the fiscus.

Business Unity SA (Busa) and Business Leadership SA (BLSA) say they support the marches.

However, the planned marches have been criticised by former Cosatu affiliates, the National Metalworkers Union of SA and the Food and Allied Workers’ Union.

The two unions described the protest as a "desperate attempt" by Cosatu "to remain relevant". They said Cosatu was part of the "very machinery" against which it planned to protest by being in partnership with the ANC.

Cosatu has been granted a section 77 certificate by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) to protect workers who take part in the protest. The protest is likely to disrupt businesses, schools and health services, among other sectors.

While ordinarily business would be against any action that threatened productivity, BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale said the country found itself in "extraordinary times", which called for "unusual bedfellows".