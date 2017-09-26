National

CALL TERMINATION

Icasa freezes cell rates for 12 months

26 September 2017 - 06:27 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has extended call-termination rates by 12 months, giving it more time to conclude new regulations. Termination rates are fees that fixed-line and mobile network operators pay to carry each other’s calls.

The regulations were introduced in 2010, when the wholesale mobile call rate was R1.25. The rate now stands at between 13c and 19c.

The regulator is in the process of reviewing the regulations and their effect on competition in the voice call market. It is likely to cut the rates further.

Icasa said in a statement that competition in the relevant markets was still ineffective.

It said the lack of transparency, inefficient pricing and the potential for discrimination between licensees offering similar services that were identified in the 2014 regulations might exist in the absence of regulation.

According to Icasa, companies that offer wholesale voice call termination services continue to have significant market power. The reduction in wholesale call rates resulted in a reduction that led to the closure of Nashua Mobile and Altech Autopage, which were resellers of all three mobile network operators’ packages, more than two years ago.

