DA-led City of Joburg deems ANC’s no confidence motions ‘inadmissable’

On Tuesday, the City of Johannesburg’s programming committee deemed the ANC’s motion of no confidence in the mayor, Herman Mashaba, and the speaker of council, Vasco da Gama, "inadmissable".

The ANC recently filed a notice of a motion of no confidence in the mayor, citing financial distress in the city as a reason to remove Mashaba.

Funzela Ngobeni, leader of executive business in the city, said in a statement on Tuesday that the committee considered the motions and determined that the resolutions pertaining to the call for a secret ballot were in conflict with the Standing Rules of Council.

The committee said the first resolution of the motions of no confidence, which was to hold such a vote, was lawful and may proceed. Ngobeni said the option was provided to the ANC to amend their motions in respect of resolutions that needed to be corrected to bring them in line with its rules, but the ANC declined this opportunity.

Ngobeni said the rules of council in the City of Johannesburg make no provision for a secret ballot, and that it also does not afford the speaker the authority to call for one.

ANC Johannesburg spokesperson Jolidee Matongo said they had asked that the motions be tabled as is, but that the vote should take place in secret because the rules do not say that the council cannot have a secret ballot. "If they are confident, then they must allow a secret ballot. Because a secret ballot allows for a vote with your conscience."

Said Ngobeni: "Since the ANC first indicated its intention to table motions of no confidence against the mayor and speaker, we have welcomed the opportunity to defend our record in cleaning up the corrupt mess we have inherited."

He said serious allegations were made at the inaugural council meeting in August 2016 about alleged acts of bribery by the ANC in exchange for votes, and this would constitute an environment in which a secret ballot should not be considered.

"The reality of the situation is that, both in respect of our rules as well as the environmental considerations listed by the Constitutional Court, there is no case for a secret ballot," Ngobeni said, adding that they do not "fear these motions".