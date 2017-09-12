The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements has put the blame of the vandalised Dube hostel in Soweto on the City of Johannesburg.

In a statement released by the office of MEC of Human Settlements‚ Paul Mashatile‚ the department said it was shocked over the allegations that it had neglected the Dube hostel and its dwellers in Soweto‚ south of Johannesburg.

The department’s spokesperson‚ Keith Khoza‚ said that provincial government had handed the Dube hostel to the City of Johannesburg‚ in line with the mandate to hand over hostels to municipalities. "We transferred the hostel to the City of Johannesburg. What we will do as the province is to assist them to rebuild the place and allocate to beneficiaries."

Khoza said the state of the hostel should have been addressed by the city long ago and that it was astonishing that it shifted responsibility whenever it was out of its depth. "The City of Johannesburg was supposed to fix and allocate the units to the hostel dwellers but failed to secure the funding to renovate the hostel and later hit a backlog. As a result, nothing has been done to date."

He said the department was calling on the mayor of Johannesburg‚ Herman Mashaba‚ to take full responsibility because the hostel fell under his municipality.

The province spent R95m building 1‚870 low-cost housing units adjacent to the Dube hostel in Soweto to house residents from Diepkloof and Mzimhlophe. But hostel dwellers refused to move in‚ saying they could not afford to pay for the services, and refused to allow other qualifying beneficiaries to move in.