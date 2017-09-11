The ANC Youth League has slammed EFF leader Julius Malema for claiming that the late Sindiso Magaqa was considering joining the red berets.

Shortly after Malema graduated from the University of South Africa with a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in philosophy on Wednesday‚ he said he had asked Magaqa repeatedly to join the EFF as a regional organiser.

"The ANCYL has further noted some unfortunate and extremely distasteful remarks made by those who seek to gain cheap political points on the back of cadre Sindiso Magaqa’s passing. They have used what should be a very solemn occasion to seek relevance and cast doubt on cadre Magaqa’s unflinching loyalty to the ANC‚" said ANCYL secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza.

He was speaking at the party’s headquarters on Monday on the preparations for the funeral of the former ANCYL secretary-general‚ who died last week apparently from the wounds he sustained during a shooting in July.

The funeral was pushed back a week after Magaqa’s mother collapsed and had to be taken to hospital. Although she was discharged on Wednesday‚ she was not well enough to make the funeral arrangements.

Malema further claimed that before Magaqa died‚ he had indicated that he wanted to discuss the matter with his wife before taking a final decision.

On Friday‚ Malema visited the Magaqa family and expressed shock when he inspected the bullet-riddled Mercedes-Benz SUV Magaqa was in when he was ambushed two months ago.

When the ANCYL was disbanded in 2012 EFF leader Malema was its president and Magaqa its secretary-general. They remained close friends despite belonging to different parties.

Magaqa and two fellow ANC councillors from the uMzimkhulu Municipality were attacked in the southern KwaZulu-Natal town on July 13 as they got out of the car to shop. Magaqa had been recovering in hospital‚ but died on Monday after complaining of stomach pains.

Nzuza sent a warning to his killers saying they would be brought to book.

"To comrade Magaqa’s murderers‚ we say his death will not go unchallenged‚ we will revenge. Criminals must know that danger awaits them wherever they go."

He described Magaqa as a dedicated and selfless cadre of the ANC who always put the interest of the people before his own.

Magaqa’s memorial service will be held on Saturday at the eBhisa sports field in uMzimkhulu‚ KwaZulu-Natal.

TimesLIVE