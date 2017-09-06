National

Political violence in KwaZulu-Natal ‘a matter of urgency’ for Jacob Zuma

Spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga says the president is concerned about political killings and wants to meet Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to discuss the matter

06 September 2017 - 08:54 Matthew Savides
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

President Jacob Zuma wants to meet Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to discuss political violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking on Wednesday morning — shortly after Zuma returned from China — Presidency spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga confirmed that Zuma wanted to meet Mbalula as a matter of urgency.

"The president is very concerned about what is happening there‚" said Ngqulunga. "He is concerned about political killings across the country‚ but especially in KZN."

While the meeting had not been scheduled yet‚ Zuma’s spokesman said it would be arranged "as soon as possible".

The statement comes after the killing of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

Magaqa was a councillor at the Umzimkhulu municipality at the time of his death. He and two colleagues were ambushed outside a shop on the outskirts of the southern KwaZulu-Natal town in July. At least 12 rounds were fired into the car‚ probably from a high-powered rifle.

Magaqa died in hospital on Monday. His death has sent further shock waves through KwaZulu-Natal‚ where at least 10 politicians have been murdered since January.

