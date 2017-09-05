Police are investigating whether or not former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was poisoned in hospital‚ where he was recovering from a gunshot wound sustained during an ambush in July.

One of Magaqa’s neighbours‚ speaking on condition of anonymity‚ said rumours were surfacing that it was not the multiple gunshot wounds that had killed him — but something more suspicious.

"It is suspected that Super [a nickname given to Magaqa] was poisoned because he was recovering. But then he was hit by a stomach bug‚ then just died‚" the neighbour said.

Hawks spokesman Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said: "We have heard that [he was poisoned]‚ of course‚ so we have to do a post-mortem. We will only know for sure after that."

Asked if the post-mortem was being prioritised because of the rumour‚ Mulaudzi said: "Yes‚ for sure."

"We’re still trying to ascertain what transpired‚ whether it was because of his injuries. There’s a lot we’re still looking at. We don’t want to make unnecessary pronouncements. What I can say is that a murder case has been opened linked to the shooting [in July]‚" he said.