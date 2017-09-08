ELECTRONIC SERVICES
Companies watchdog jacked up and thriving on clean audit
Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says the turnaround at Companies and Intellectual Property Commission has been ‘quite significant’
The long-troubled Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) is finally out of the doldrums, having received a clean audit for the first time from the auditor-general for its 2016-17 financial statements.
Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says the turnaround has been "quite significant". "It has moved into a leaner, digitised much more effective, well-functioning entity," he said.
Processes had been digitised to expedite applications and it was now possible in some cases to register a company "within a matter of hours", Davies said in an interview on Thursday. "Digitisation has resulted in a major improvement in services."
In the past, long delays in getting registrations effected by the CIPC and computer downtimes were a cause of frustration for business and professionals acting for business. So far, 21% of all the CIPC’s services have the option to file electronically.
According to the organisation’s annual report tabled in Parliament, 374,844 companies were registered in 2016-17, up by about 20% from the previous year’s 317,498, itself a dramatic rise from the 2014-15 figure of 236,498. These increases have largely been attributed to the improvements in process automation and efficiency, as well as socioeconomic trends.
Of those processed last year, 98% were online while 100% of changes in directors were transacted online.
In total, 38,020 trademark, 9,017 patent and 2,109 design applications were processed.
The annual report noted that last year it took an average three days to register a company from the date of receipt of a complete application. Manual applications are no longer accepted.
One area needing improvement, however, is the performance of the call centre which reported that only 46% of the 197,845 calls received were answered, 53% were abandoned and 1% lost last year.
Davies said the CIPC had continued to play an instrumental role in improving the ease of doing business especially in terms of starting a business.
"The CIPC has continued to build on the pre-existing partnerships with the four big banks, FNB, Absa, Standard Bank and Nedbank. Through these partnerships the CIPC has ensured increased accessibility through the banks’ footprint and reliable verification," he said.
"A significant achievement this financial year was the CIPC providing to the National Treasury a real-time link which enabled them to check the status of enterprises and directors prior to them registering their businesses on the central supplier database."
The introduction of a new transacting model enables CIPC clients to transact instantly using the Department of Home Affairs biometric identity verification.
The next goal for the CIPC, the minister said, would be to progress from merely registering patents to a more substantive examination of them.
