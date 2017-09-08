Companies watchdog jacked up and thriving on clean audit

The long-troubled Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) is finally out of the doldrums, having received a clean audit for the first time from the auditor-general for its 2016-17 financial statements.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says the turnaround has been "quite significant". "It has moved into a leaner, digitised much more effective, well-functioning entity," he said.

Processes had been digitised to expedite applications and it was now possible in some cases to register a company "within a matter of hours", Davies said in an interview on Thursday. "Digitisation has resulted in a major improvement in services."

In the past, long delays in getting registrations effected by the CIPC and computer downtimes were a cause of frustration for business and professionals acting for business. So far, 21% of all the CIPC’s services have the option to file electronically.

According to the organisation’s annual report tabled in Parliament, 374,844 companies were registered in 2016-17, up by about 20% from the previous year’s 317,498, itself a dramatic rise from the 2014-15 figure of 236,498. These increases have largely been attributed to the improvements in process automation and efficiency, as well as socioeconomic trends.