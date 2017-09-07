Politics

Mcebisi Jonas says SA party funding is at the core of SA’s crisis

07 September 2017 - 17:22 Aphiwe Deklerk
Mcebisi Jonas. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Mcebisi Jonas. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas says SA is a country in crisis and that party funding is at the core of corruption. He was speaking at the Open Book Festival in Cape Town on Thursday.

Jonas said the crisis was part of a global phenomenon but that his party‚ the ANC‚ was struggling to provide solutions. "There are lessons we are learning very fast as a country. One of them is that we gave too much power to political parties ... [we are in a] party democracy."

In addition he voiced concern that public representatives ultimately accounted to their political parties. Jonas said the phenomenon was not only an ANC one but was the case even with opposition parties where leaders were cracking the whip against members not toeing the party line.

This is one of the reasons party funding should be transparent: "Party funding is at the core of corruption and state capture." He said the problem of capture ran deep — even at local government level and in all provinces.

Jonas called for an active citizenry made up of people who are really concerned and willing to ask the right questions. He said the ANC December conference may still leave the country with the same structural issues it faces now, referring to the current debate in the ANC about land‚ state capture and the ownership of the economy.

Asked about his name and that of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan being associated with the problems with the Treasury’s integrated financial management system‚ Jonas said his detractors were just throwing mud. "If you throw as much mud at others‚ [you think] it makes you look better."

Mkhize confirms ANC did get Gupta money

The party’s treasurer-general tells Parliament the Guptas funded other parties too, including the DA
Politics
22 days ago

State-owned entities should not donate to political parties

The Public Affairs Research Institute tells Parliament that such funding is ‘almost entirely unregulated’ and open to corruption
Politics
23 days ago

IN-DEPTH: Parliament recognises it must get to grips with funding

The work on political party funding is important to ensure that voters’ voices are not dulled by political parties beholden to narrow ...
Politics
1 month ago

Public support would cut parties’ dependence on dubious sources of funding

Submissions to Parliament’s committee on party funding show that citizens want parties to be funded more equitably, to support smaller ...
Politics
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ANC files motion of no confidence in Johannesburg ...
Politics
2.
Derek Hanekom takes fight to ANC in letter
Politics
3.
Ramaphosa calmly sells US$1 million of cattle, ...
Politics
4.
Sisulu fears she will be next as dirty tricks hit ...
Politics
5.
Tshwane mayor stoic about EFF boycotts of ...
Politics

Related Articles

How relations between business and Gigaba soured
Features

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Time for checks and balances to be done by the book
Opinion / Columnists

ANC asked to lead charge of racism against one of the Gupta brothers
National

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The increasingly abnormal norms of life in SA
Opinion / Columnists

We paid back the Gupta money, says Mmusi Maimane
National

Mkhize confirms ANC did get Gupta money
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.