Companies / Financial Services

Banking industry sets out ‘robust’ transformation agenda

06 September 2017 - 11:07 Linda Ensor
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The banking industry has decided to take a far more "robust" approach to transformation of the sector, Banking Association SA MD Cas Coovadia said on Wednesday.

Banks would proactively seek to achieve equity representation at senior and executive management, as well as to ensure that they procure from small and medium owned enterprises, Coovadia said in an address to the Cape Town Press Club.

Equity also needed to be achieved in the procurement of professional services such as legal, conveyancing and auditing services.

The sector also wants to broaden financial inclusion and increase the number of transactions conducted on bank accounts.

"We do want to become more robust and take charge of this process," Coovadia said.

Rather than being dragged along, the industry wanted to make transformation its own agenda.

If not, it would not be doing business in 20 years’ time, as society would implode.

"We can’t wait. We just don’t have the luxury as a country," he said.

His comments come ahead of the finalisation of a report on transformation of the financial services sector by Parliament’s standing committee on finance.

Coovadia said all banks did pretty well in terms of racial representation at middle-management level but needed to improve at senior and executive management.

It was a fact that banks were institutionally owned so broadening ownership was best achieved through diversification of the sector through the development of co-operative and niche banks.

"We believe that through a more diversified sector we will get more diversified ownership."

Transformation and the inclusion of as many people as possible was made difficult, however, when the economy was not growing.

Coovadia also noted that business had become more activist and vocal in the current political conjuncture characterised by policy and political uncertainty, state capture and corruption.

A line had been drawn in the sand and business knew on which side of the line it stood.

"I don’t think we can remain apolitical anymore," he said. "Business is quite clear that we need to talk truth to power."

There was a lot that business could do in implementing the national development plan in the national interest.

"We need to continue trying to keep confidence going in the country."

EDITORIAL: Critics banking on false vision

Anyone expecting that the Bank would behave differently … is plain wrong
Opinion
1 month ago

FNB to help government bolster black industrialists

The bank will help improve access to finance, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says, to create new role-players in the economy
Business
1 month ago

Postbank holds the key to greater and wider financial inclusion in SA

With its extensive network across all areas, the state-run bank could target rural residents and the urban poor, writes Siyabonga Cwele
Opinion
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
New era at Shoprite as Wiese and Steinhoff take ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Wiese, Steinhoff take full control of Shoprite
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Transformation: Charter council calls for more ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Bell Pottinger considers a sale as clients bail
Companies
5.
Consumer watchdog finds Shoprite guilty of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

PIC has become a gravy-pouring zombie for cadres on the graft train
Opinion

African Rainbow Capital has eye on banking licence via Tyme stake
Companies / Financial Services

LEON LOUW: Regulators say it’s consumer protection — don’t believe it
Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Critics banking on false vision
Opinion / Editorials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.