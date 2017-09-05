The South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday expressed its disapproval of former government spin doctor Mzwanele Manyi’s instructing attorney, who failed to file heads of argument in a defamation case against Manyi filed by billionaire entrepreneur Magda Wierzycka.

Wierzycka‚ the outspoken CEO of Sygnia Asset Management and SA’s wealthiest woman‚ has filed an urgent application in the South Gauteng High Court.

She is seeking an order declaring as defamatory statements Manyi made against her on Twitter and Facebook, including that she was guilty of economic "terrorism".

The matter is due to be argued on Thursday.

Last week‚ the court directed both counsels to file their heads of argument by 2pm on Monday‚ but only Wierzycka’s counsel met the deadline.

Manyi’s counsel, Kagiso Dinaka, told the court he did not think it was urgent to file the heads as both counsels had agreed that the matter should be heard on Thursday.

Judge Bashier Vally did not take kindly to Dinaka’s "attitude" and "behaviour", and said: "That conduct is unacceptable. It doesn’t allow the court to do its job."

The court was also told that Dinaka’s personal assistant had refused to give the registrar his cellphone number when she called his office to ask about the heads of argument.

Vally directed Dinaka to file an affidavit explaining why he did not file the heads of argument timeously and for Manyi’s counsel to file the heads of argument by 4pm on Tuesday.

In an affidavit filed in court‚ Wierzycka said Manyi’s statements against her on social media amounted to harassment and she wants the court to interdict him from publishing any further "defamatory" statements.

She also wants the court to direct Manyi to issue an unconditional apology and retraction on social media, and to remove the statements on all the platforms where they were posted.

Manyi denies his comments were defamatory.

He says the court should strike the matter from the roll as it is not urgent.

Manyi’s company‚ Lodidox‚ recently bought ANN7 and The New Age from Oakbay‚ a company belonging to the controversial Gupta family for a combined R450m.

The deal is a vendor-financed transaction, which means the funding for the transaction will come from Oakbay.