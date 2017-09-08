Manyi’s lawyer suggests judge’s race could affect right to a fair hearing
Mzwanele Manyi’s lawyer says the case against his client was brought by a white woman and is being heard by a white woman, and that judge must recuse herself
Former government spin doctor Mzwanele Manyi told the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday that his constitutional right to a fair hearing would be trampled if his defamation case was heard by the judge he had asked to recuse herself.
Manyi wants Acting Judge Fiona Dippenaar to recuse herself from a case brought against him by billionaire entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka, because she comes from the same chambers as the counsel for Wierzycka‚ David Unterhalter SC.
Arguing on Manyi’s behalf‚ Vuyani Ngalwana SC contended that Manyi’s fear should not be dismissed as "frivolous".
"There is an apprehension that the judge may well discuss this case with other advocates‚ including my learned colleague [Unterhalter]‚" Ngalwana argued.
"The basis that compounds his problem is that this application is rooted in racial undertones. The application is brought by a white woman and also heard by a white woman. Section 34 of the constitution affords a right to any person to have a dispute resolved by an impartial tribunal or court."
Unterhalter countered that a mere apprehension of bias was not enough.
"Mr Manyi has no insight into My Lady’s outlook on the world."
Unterhalter argued that Dippenaar’s race did not say anything about her and was not grounds for a recusal.
Wierzycka‚ the CEO of Sygnia Asset Management and SA’s wealthiest woman‚ has filed an urgent application in the high court seeking an order to declare statements Manyi made on Twitter and Facebook — including that she was guilty of economic "terrorism" — defamatory.
Manyi has fought back‚ arguing that his statements were not unlawful and that there was no urgency in Wierzycka’s application. He wants the court to strike the matter off the roll.
