Manyi’s lawyer suggests judge’s race could affect right to a fair hearing

"There is an apprehension that the judge may well discuss this case with other advocates‚ including my learned colleague [Unterhalter]‚" Ngalwana argued.

"The basis that compounds his problem is that this application is rooted in racial undertones. The application is brought by a white woman and also heard by a white woman. Section 34 of the constitution affords a right to any person to have a dispute resolved by an impartial tribunal or court."

Unterhalter countered that a mere apprehension of bias was not enough.

"Mr Manyi has no insight into My Lady’s outlook on the world."

Unterhalter argued that Dippenaar’s race did not say anything about her and was not grounds for a recusal.

Wierzycka‚ the CEO of Sygnia Asset Management and SA’s wealthiest woman‚ has filed an urgent application in the high court seeking an order to declare statements Manyi made on Twitter and Facebook — including that she was guilty of economic "terrorism" — defamatory.

Manyi has fought back‚ arguing that his statements were not unlawful and that there was no urgency in Wierzycka’s application. He wants the court to strike the matter off the roll.