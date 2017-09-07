"We’ve learnt that Acting Judge Dippenaar comes from the same group as my learned colleague‚" Ngalwana said.

Unterhalter told the court that Manyi’s application for a recusal was without any basis as the Constitution allows for the appointment of acting judges.

"The Constitution envisaged that there would be acting judges. There must be substantial reasons for a judge to recuse him or herself. There is no case that has been made out‚" Unterhalter argued.

Dippenaar said she would consider the application and deliver her verdict at noon on Thursday.

Speaking after the court adjourned‚ Manyi said: "I’m totally disturbed by this. I feel that my Lady [Dippenaar] can only be biased. She is a junior to the senior counsel [Unterhalter].

"Every argument the senior counsel is going to make‚ she almost has a duty to accept it. That means that my case has been killed before it even started."

Wierzycka‚ CEO of Sygnia Asset Management and SA’s wealthiest woman‚ has filed an urgent application in the South Gauteng High Court seeking an order to declare as defamatory statements Manyi made against her on Twitter and Facebook, including that she was guilty of economic "terrorism".