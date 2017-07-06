Hawks burglary could be linked to corruption probes involving Berning Ntlemeza
Computers and hard drives stolen from the Hawks national headquarters in Pretoria contained sensitive information relating to anticorruption investigations involving the directorate’s disgraced former head, Berning Ntlemeza.
The Times has learnt that the electronic hardware stolen on Tuesday night contained information about the apparent irregular appointment of numerous people to senior and administrative positions within the elite crime-fighting unit.
The alleged irregular appointments were apparently made by Ntlemeza‚ who is fighting his dismissal by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.
Hawks spokesman Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed that an internal investigation into appointments within the organisation was under way.
"It [the investigation] was ordered by acting Hawks boss Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata."
A Hawks source said the computers were stolen from the offices of staff who deal with logistics and human resources.
"It wasn’t only the computers taken. It was also the hard drives. There is information there which is highly sensitive about the appointments of certain people."
He said police anticorruption officers were investigating certain of these appointments.
"Those that were appointed were not the ones who scored the highest when it came to the employment tests. They were well below on the rankings‚ yet somehow they landed up in positions of colonels and above‚" said the officer‚ who has insight into the appointments.
The officer‚ who cannot be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media‚ said other staff who were being investigated were administrative clerks.
"They occupy positions where they deal with sensitive information. Just because they are an admin clerk does not mean that their appointments must not be above board‚ especially given the information which they work with."
Mulaudzi confirmed that the information that was stolen was highly confidential.
"It contains people’s employment records‚ among other things."
He said it was "worrisome" when such a breach occurred‚ "especially given the types of computers which were stolen and the offices from which they were stolen".
"To get to the specific offices requires access cards. You don’t just walk in and open the door or window."
If that does not speak to an inside job‚ I don’t know what does
Mulaudzi said the anticorruption investigation was initiated after allegations were recently brought to Matakata’s attention.
But he denied that the alleged irregular appointments related to senior posts.
"The appointments were to administrative staff posts."
Mulaudzi said the anticorruption investigation was being conducted by the police’s intervention management unit‚ which was situated outside of the Hawks.
He said that no case dockets were stolen‚ "as they are kept in a safe place".
Another Hawks source said that a "large number" of appointments were under scrutiny.
"There is something strange about this break-in. There was no sign of forced entry. The area that was broken into is highly secure.
"The thieves went for specific computers. They walked past numerous offices‚ leaving behind valuable equipment, and went to certain rooms where these computers were kept.
"If that does not speak to an inside job‚ I don’t know what does."
The break-in follows several security breaches at state institutions recently‚ including a burglary at the office of the Chief Justice earlier this year.
With Ernest Mabuza
Please login or register to comment.