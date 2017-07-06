"It [the investigation] was ordered by acting Hawks boss Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata."

A Hawks source said the computers were stolen from the offices of staff who deal with logistics and human resources.

"It wasn’t only the computers taken. It was also the hard drives. There is information there which is highly sensitive about the appointments of certain people."

He said police anticorruption officers were investigating certain of these appointments.

"Those that were appointed were not the ones who scored the highest when it came to the employment tests. They were well below on the rankings‚ yet somehow they landed up in positions of colonels and above‚" said the officer‚ who has insight into the appointments.

The officer‚ who cannot be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media‚ said other staff who were being investigated were administrative clerks.

"They occupy positions where they deal with sensitive information. Just because they are an admin clerk does not mean that their appointments must not be above board‚ especially given the information which they work with."

Mulaudzi confirmed that the information that was stolen was highly confidential.

"It contains people’s employment records‚ among other things."

He said it was "worrisome" when such a breach occurred‚ "especially given the types of computers which were stolen and the offices from which they were stolen".

"To get to the specific offices requires access cards. You don’t just walk in and open the door or window."