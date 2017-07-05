National

Computers stolen in Hawks head office burglary

05 July 2017 - 11:06 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Hawks head office in Silverton‚ Pretoria‚ was burgled on Wednesday morning‚ eNCA reported.

The news channel said several computers were stolen during the incident.

The computers are believed to contain sensitive information.

However‚ no case files were taken.

The break-in follows several security breaches at state institutions recently‚ including a burglary at the office of the chief justice earlier this year.

A fire also broke out in the finance department of the Gauteng premier’s office last week‚ although the premier attributed it to an electrical fault.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Judge recuses himself from Bromwell Street case ...
National
2.
South African marriages hit a low in 2015
National
3.
Unions, Home Affairs in talks on Saturday work
National
4.
Computers stolen in Hawks head office burglary
National

Related Articles

Hawks must go after people involved in Prasa corruption, says Popo Molefe
National

Probe of suspended SARS executive Jonas Makwakwa has been completed
National

Investigative unit to probe Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s R11m bonus
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.