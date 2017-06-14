Investigative unit to probe Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s R11m bonus

Axed SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s troubles are far from over, with the interim board now scrutinising the R11m bonus payment he received for orchestrating the controversial deal with pay TV company MultiChoice.

It is understood that Motsoeneng, who was dismissed from the public broadcaster on Monday, might be compelled to pay back the money.

Briefing members of Parliament’s communications portfolio committee on the implementation of the ad hoc committee recommendations on Tuesday, SABC interim board chairwoman Khanyisile Kweyama said the bonus paid to Motsoeneng and various others had been referred to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).