Calls for civil society and Parliament to be involved in police chief’s appointment
The process of selecting SA’s national police commissioner should include Parliament and civil society in the process.
This is according to a report released by Corruption Watch with the Institute for Security Studies (ISS). The report and campaign suggest that the public and Parliament should be given more power in the process of selecting a police commissioner.
The report says criteria must include hands-on experience as a career cop for candidates looking to lead the South African Police Service (SAPS). The report also suggests a direct correlation between the incumbency of inexperienced and compromised police chiefs and the spike in crime figures, particularly commercial crimes and those of an economic nature.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula inherits a police ministry still limping from infighting that was stoked and perpetuated by former police minister Nathi Nhleko. Since he became minister two controversial generals have been shown the door.
Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies said candidates for national police commissioner should be chosen "for their skills, experience and integrity". He said the successful candidate should pass a security clearance and psychological evaluation before being selected.
"The recruitment process proposed by Corruption Watch and the ISS would have prevented the appointment of past police commissioners who were dismissed for incompetence, dishonesty and corruption," said Newham.
He said the public and the parliamentary portfolio committees of police and justice should be given a greater role in appointing SA’s police leader. Currently the national police commissioner is appointed by the president.
"The secretive way in which the president chooses SA’s top police officer is clearly not working. We need clear and sensible criteria for assessing candidates and a transparent process to appoint a police officer with the right credentials and integrity to lead the SAPS," he said.
When reached for comment on the report, the minister’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, said: "We are aware of the report. We have not seen it as the ministers are at the policy conference but we are aware of its intention. As things stand, nothing has been said as to any changes in the process".
He called for Mbalula to set up a specialised panel to select candidates for the commissioner post, with the assistance of the Civilian Secretariat for Police and Parliament’s portfolio committee on police.
Mbalula announced Lesetja Mothiba as interim acting police commissioner, after former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane’s dramatic exit from the position in June, over allegations dogging him.
Former national police commissioner Riah Phiyega’s term of office lapsed while she was on suspension over her role in the fatal police intervention into a wildcat strike at Lonmin’s Marikana mining operations in 2012.
Former Hawks head Gen Mthandazo Ntlemeza attempted to appeal the nullification of his appointment at the Supreme Court of Appeal and the case was thrown out in June.
Please login or register to comment.