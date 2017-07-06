Calls for civil society and Parliament to be involved in police chief’s appointment

The process of selecting SA’s national police commissioner should include Parliament and civil society in the process.

This is according to a report released by Corruption Watch with the Institute for Security Studies (ISS). The report and campaign suggest that the public and Parliament should be given more power in the process of selecting a police commissioner.

The report says criteria must include hands-on experience as a career cop for candidates looking to lead the South African Police Service (SAPS). The report also suggests a direct correlation between the incumbency of inexperienced and compromised police chiefs and the spike in crime figures, particularly commercial crimes and those of an economic nature.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula inherits a police ministry still limping from infighting that was stoked and perpetuated by former police minister Nathi Nhleko. Since he became minister two controversial generals have been shown the door.

Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies said candidates for national police commissioner should be chosen "for their skills, experience and integrity". He said the successful candidate should pass a security clearance and psychological evaluation before being selected.