Unions welcome ‘long overdue’ removal of police commissioner

01 June 2017 - 22:06 Theto Mahlakoana
Kgomotso Phahlane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Kgomotso Phahlane should never have been appointed to the position of national police commissioner.

This is the view of trade unions in the police sector, which have roundly welcomed Phahlane’s removal. The largest union in the sector, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), said his removal was long overdue.

President Jacob Zuma announced on Thursday that Phahlane has been relieved of his duties of commissioner. After the announcement, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula told journalists that Phahlane had been asked to provide reasons why he should not be suspended as head of forensics at the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Reacting to the news on Thursday, the South African Police Union (Sapu) said that had the SAPS exercised due diligence and vetted Phahlane, it would have discovered that he was not fit for the position in light of corruption allegations that dogged him before he took on the role.

Popcru spokesman Richard Mamabolo said Phahlane had bloated the upper echelons of the SAPS, had ignored bargaining agreements and had a dodgy past.

Sapu general secretary Oscar Skommere said Phahlane’s chequered past should have sent warning signals to the president when he appointed him to act in the position following the suspension of Riah Phiyega.

The union was among the first organisations to question Phahlane’s stature in relation to the top police job. "It means it’s the same issue that we are complaining about as Sapu. That the vetting system is not up to the scratch is true, because they were supposed to pick up these issues and not appoint Phahlane in that influential and critical position to be the acting national commissioner," he said.

He said that what happened to Phahlane was now systematic in the SAPS, pointing out that he had simply suffered the same fate as all other post-democracy national commissioners who had come before him.

"We all know that from Selebi to the next general it has been a problem, which then we know that there has been allegations of corruption and it will affect members if they see their senior commanders being in the centre of wrong things, corruption. I don’t remember any commissioner from [Jackie] Selebi until Phahlane who was not removed in that position due to allegations of corruption," Skommere said.

Mamabolo appealed to Zuma to ensure that the next police commissioner appointed to replace Phiyega should be vetted before taking up the post.

With Natasha Marrian

