Zuma’s free hand a disaster for policing
Many people are beginning to think that the post of the national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) is a poisoned chalice, that it is bound to end badly for whomever is unlucky enough to be appointed to lead the almost 194,730 employees of the organisation tasked by the Constitution with keeping South Africans safe from crime.
It is not unreasonable to hold this view given that in the past decade, seven people — three permanent appointments and four acting appointments — have occupied this post. In each case, the permanent appointment ended poorly following a protracted legal process.
The fundamental problem is not due to the rigours of the position, or because no suitable candidates are available to provide ethical and experienced leadership to the organisation. There are several experienced and skilled professional senior police commanders who would more than likely do a good job.
The root cause why these people are not appointed is political.
The Constitution allows only the president to appoint and remove the SAPS national commissioner. It is for this reason that any shortcomings in the person holding the post is a direct reflection on the person responsible for the appointments and removal.
Since 2009, this person has been President Jacob Zuma. As has been the case for the economy, Zuma’s presidency has been disastrous for the police and, as a result, public safety.
Given his last two permanent appointments for national commissioner, imperatives such as improving police professionalism and public safety appear not to be guiding his decisions. Rather, it appears that his SAPS appointments are primarily determined by whether he believes he can control or at least influence those whom he appoints.
This is one way to ensure he can either prevent, limit or influence criminal investigations against him and those he seeks to protect.
The national commissioner is an all-powerful position and the person holding this post has the final say on virtually anything that happens in the organisation. This includes, for example, decisions about who occupies which post; who undertakes sensitive investigations; and how the SAPS is structured and how it directs its resources.
Poor leadership at the level of the national commissioner therefore directly affects the performance of the SAPS as a whole.
The best efforts of many commanders and street-level police officials are not sufficient to improve the performance of the SAPS overall when the person running the organisation either lacks integrity or ability.
Only 11 convictions were achieved in 2016 in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act.
Despite a substantial budget of R80bn for the current financial year — which has increased by 38% since 2011-12, slightly above inflation — along with its vast resources and the efforts of many good men and women in uniform at all levels, the SAPS is not performing to the extent that it should be.
Since 2011-12, there has been a 55% reduction in the crime threat analysis reports.
Provided by the crime intelligence division, these reports should enable police commanders at station precincts to target their resources better at those committing serious crimes.
Overall, visible policing has been reduced in the same period as evidenced by the 74% decline in the number of roadblocks and 64% decline in the number of "cordon and search operations".
Consequently, the detection rate (the proportion of cases for which the police are able to identify a suspect) has declined to 25% for murder and 18% for robbery from 2016.
This means the vast majority of the perpetrators of these crimes are increasingly escaping arrest and investigation. The detective services are also struggling to tackle organised crime and corruption effectively. The elite investigation unit, the Hawks, has also shown a notable decline in performance.
The number of annual convictions achieved by the Hawks dropped 83% from 7,037 in the 2010-11 financial year to 1,176 convictions in 2014-15. Its head, Lt-Gen Berning Ntlemeza, is on suspension following repeated high court findings that he lacked integrity and honour.
Four convictions were achieved in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
Both pieces of legislation were passed by Parliament with the express purpose of better enabling the state to tackle organised crime and corruption. The consequence of this declining performance has a direct effect on public safety.
The SAPS recorded 18,673 murders in 2016 representing an almost 20% increase compared from five years ago. To put it more starkly, 3,119 more people lost their lives violently in the last financial year than was the case five years ago.
This is partly the result of the substantial rise in armed attacks of people on the streets, while driving and in their homes and businesses.
The last financial year saw 132,527 aggravated robberies reported to the police, representing a 31.5% increase compared to five years ago.
Consequently, feelings of safety have been declining among the public since 2011 according to the latest Statistics SA Victims of Crime Survey,
Moreover, according to the same survey, the vast majority of South African households — 77% — believe that public sector corruption has worsened over the past three years.
Given the evidence of large-scale corruption at the highest levels of government as found by the public protector investigations in 2016 and as the Gupta e-mails currently reveal, this finding is hardly surprising
Fortunately, solutions to what has been described as "a serial crises" of police management by the National Development Plan (NDP), which was adopted by the Cabinet in 2012, are practical and should not be difficult to implement.
The NDP recommends that a National Policing Board be established with multisectoral and multidisciplinary expertise to set objective standards for recruitment, selection, appointment and promotion of police officers. This is important because there are no clear criteria governing what is expected from the person holding the post of national commissioner.
It also recommends that the national commissioner be appointed by the president after recommendations by a selection panel that would select and interview candidates against objective criteria, following a transparent and competitive recruitment process.
This approach towards appointing the national commissioner would not require a change to the Constitution as the president would still make the appointment.
However, clear criteria and a transparent process for reaching an appointment would go a long way to ensuring that the person chosen for this important position is the best available option.
By the time the president appointed the person, the public and police officers would have significant insight into the person, what they would be able to bring to the position and importantly, an informed assessment of their integrity.
Of course, appointing the best possible person to this key position is not the only solution. But improving SAPS leadership would go a long way towards solving the fundamental problem facing policing in SA.
• Newham is head of the governance, crime and justice division at the Institute for Security Studies.
