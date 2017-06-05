Zuma’s free hand a disaster for policing

The Constitution allows only the president to appoint and remove the SAPS national commissioner. It is for this reason that any shortcomings in the person holding the post is a direct reflection on the person responsible for the appointments and removal.

Since 2009, this person has been President Jacob Zuma. As has been the case for the economy, Zuma’s presidency has been disastrous for the police and, as a result, public safety.

Given his last two permanent appointments for national commissioner, imperatives such as improving police professionalism and public safety appear not to be guiding his decisions. Rather, it appears that his SAPS appointments are primarily determined by whether he believes he can control or at least influence those whom he appoints.

This is one way to ensure he can either prevent, limit or influence criminal investigations against him and those he seeks to protect.

The national commissioner is an all-powerful position and the person holding this post has the final say on virtually anything that happens in the organisation. This includes, for example, decisions about who occupies which post; who undertakes sensitive investigations; and how the SAPS is structured and how it directs its resources.

Poor leadership at the level of the national commissioner therefore directly affects the performance of the SAPS as a whole.

The best efforts of many commanders and street-level police officials are not sufficient to improve the performance of the SAPS overall when the person running the organisation either lacks integrity or ability.