BUSINESS DAY TV: What the secret ballot ruling means for democracy
Lawson Naidoo is from the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.
BUSINESS DAY TV: The Constitutional Court today ruled that speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete has the authority to order a secret ballot in a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma, knocking back her claims that it was out of her power.
So, while this is another indication of the independence of the country’s judiciary, does it bring an end to Zuma’s rule any closer? Joining us now on the line with his take is Lawson Naidoo from the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.
Lawson … how much of a victory do you see today’s ruling being, the fact that we can potentially now see a secret ballot in Parliament?
LAWSON NAIDOO: Today’s judgment of the Constitutional Court is a victory for constitutional democracy in SA. It sets out very clearly what the roles and responsibilities of public office bearers and institutions of government are in terms of accepting accountability from members of the executive by parliament in particular is concerned. So I think it has been a very significant judgment for us today.
BDTV: The court emphasised that Mbete’s decision should be rational and that it has to consider several factors. Does this make it very difficult for the speaker not to allow a secret ballot?
LN: Indeed, it does so. The court stopped short of ordering Parliament to institute a secret ballot. But it circumscribed the speaker’s discretion in such a way that it will indeed be very difficult for her to justify not putting in place a secret ballot because the criteria that the court outlined really point to the fact that the objective criteria would require a secret ballot in these particular circumstances.
BDTV: We have the ANC in Parliament saying it has the unqualified and unequivocal confidence that its MPs will not vote in support of a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma regardless of whether such a vote is conducted by secret ballot or not. Where do you stand on this? Are you as convinced?
LN: One wouldn’t want to speculate as to how ANC members of Parliament are going to vote on this particular motion but those members of Parliament, in fact all 400 members of Parliament, need to reflect on the comments made by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng today pointing out what their constitutional mandate is, where they derive their power from, his continuous reference to public power being derived from the people, is something that members of parliament will need to take very seriously.
BDTV: But at the same time, we also had the ANC saying that ANC members of Parliament get their mandate from the ANC and should stick to that mandate.
LN: As I said, the court pointed out that yes, the seats in Parliament belong to political parties but those seats come about as a result of the exercise of votes with a secret ballot by citizens of SA, and that those citizens exercise that vote in a particular way. Members of Parliament take an oath of office when they become MPs and they need to be truthful to that oath of office.
BDTV: As you say, until that vote actually happens there is going to be a whole lot of speculation doing the rounds. The EFF leaders say they think SA will get a new president in June. How soon do you think it will be before we see the vote taking place?
LN: I understand that the DA has written to the speaker requesting another motion of no confidence. It’s now going to be a question as to how soon it’s going to be possible to schedule such a debate. And the speaker will have to apply her mind to the issue of whether such a motion will be conducted on the basis of a secret ballot or not. There is some work that needs to be done for the debate to be held in Parliament. So I’m not confident that it will necessarily happen before Parliament goes into recess for winter break.
BDTV: While the ANC said, bring it on, we’re ready for that secret ballot, we had President Zuma answering questions in the National Assembly this afternoon and saying that a secret ballot would be unfair if it did happen because the opposition parties don’t have a majority and they’re trying to get it by unfair means. Do you see any basis for Zuma’s comments there?
LN: It certainly once again points to a very warped sense, on the part of the president, of how democracy operates in that, as the court very well pointed out, these are 400 members of Parliament who need to exercise their constitutional mandate to hold the president to account. It’s the ultimate lesson, as the court described it, of holding the president to account, and if they have lost faith and confidence in the president then the members of Parliament need to express themselves. And whether those votes come from opposition benches and from the ANC, as it would necessarily have to, there is going to be a majority vote against the president.
BDTV: If this fails to oust him, what next? Is this the last-ditch attempt at forcing this matter, and would opposition parties then in turn be forced to focus their energies elsewhere?
LN: The legal battle must come to an end now. The court has pronounced itself as clearly as it can on this issue. It really has explained that if there is anyone who is doubtful as to the role of Parliament in holding the president to account, our members of Parliament are expected to exercise their authority and this is now a matter that is firmly in the political domain, and Parliament will need to deal with. And he will have to accept the outcome of that process in Parliament, whatever it might be.
BDTV: Do you think there is any chance that the ANC could push to have the president resign before any motion of no confidence if there was a secret ballot, because it would be humiliating if they lost that secret ballot?
LN: That is always a possibility and I think ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe has made it very clear that it’s highly unlikely that the ANC would do that, and that Zuma is the president of the ANC, they have put him there and they are, in the current circumstances, highly unlikely to remove him.
