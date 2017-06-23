BUSINESS DAY TV: What the secret ballot ruling means for democracy

BUSINESS DAY TV: The Constitutional Court today ruled that speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete has the authority to order a secret ballot in a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma, knocking back her claims that it was out of her power.

So, while this is another indication of the independence of the country’s judiciary, does it bring an end to Zuma’s rule any closer? Joining us now on the line with his take is Lawson Naidoo from the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

Lawson … how much of a victory do you see today’s ruling being, the fact that we can potentially now see a secret ballot in Parliament?

LAWSON NAIDOO: Today’s judgment of the Constitutional Court is a victory for constitutional democracy in SA. It sets out very clearly what the roles and responsibilities of public office bearers and institutions of government are in terms of accepting accountability from members of the executive by parliament in particular is concerned. So I think it has been a very significant judgment for us today.

BDTV: The court emphasised that Mbete’s decision should be rational and that it has to consider several factors. Does this make it very difficult for the speaker not to allow a secret ballot?

LN: Indeed, it does so. The court stopped short of ordering Parliament to institute a secret ballot. But it circumscribed the speaker’s discretion in such a way that it will indeed be very difficult for her to justify not putting in place a secret ballot because the criteria that the court outlined really point to the fact that the objective criteria would require a secret ballot in these particular circumstances.

BDTV: We have the ANC in Parliament saying it has the unqualified and unequivocal confidence that its MPs will not vote in support of a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma regardless of whether such a vote is conducted by secret ballot or not. Where do you stand on this? Are you as convinced?

LN: One wouldn’t want to speculate as to how ANC members of Parliament are going to vote on this particular motion but those members of Parliament, in fact all 400 members of Parliament, need to reflect on the comments made by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng today pointing out what their constitutional mandate is, where they derive their power from, his continuous reference to public power being derived from the people, is something that members of parliament will need to take very seriously.

BDTV: But at the same time, we also had the ANC saying that ANC members of Parliament get their mandate from the ANC and should stick to that mandate.

LN: As I said, the court pointed out that yes, the seats in Parliament belong to political parties but those seats come about as a result of the exercise of votes with a secret ballot by citizens of SA, and that those citizens exercise that vote in a particular way. Members of Parliament take an oath of office when they become MPs and they need to be truthful to that oath of office.