President Jacob Zuma’s hold on power is weakening‚ analysts say.

Zuma on Thursday announced the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture‚ in which he has been repeatedly implicated‚ shortly after the Constitutional Court ruled that there was no impediment to a secret parliamentary ballot on his future.

The Constitutional Court decision opened the door to a secret ballot in a no-confidence motion.

The announcement of the commission of inquiry follows weeks of continuous reporting in South African media on hundreds of thousands of leaked Gupta e-mails‚ which have shed new light on the scope and scale of state capture.

The court’s judgment on Thursday on an application by the UDM imperils Zuma’s presidency further.

The court made it clear speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete was mistaken when she claimed she did not have the power to authorise a secret ballot. It outlined the considerations Mbete would have to take into account in deciding on the ballot.