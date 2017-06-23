Zuma on the ropes. But is there a knock-out blow coming?

The court’s judgment on an application by the United Democratic Movement for a court ruling on a secret ballot imperils Zuma’s presidency further.

The court made it clear that Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete was mistaken when she claimed that she did not have the power to authorise a secret ballot in a vote of no-confidence in Zuma. It outlined the considerations Mbete would have to take into account in deciding on the ballot.

A statement from parliament shortly after the judgment indicated that a secret ballot is on the cards.

“Now that the court has clarified that the speaker has the powers under the constitution to conduct motions of no confidence by way of a secret ballot, she will, accordingly, ensure the judgment is given effect,” the statement said.

Opposition parties hailed the court’s decision. The DA said it would move to have the motion of no-confidence debated.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said: “The UDM is vindicated because we asked the speaker to use her prerogative‚ but she put the interests of her party ahead of parliament ... MPs are free to vote and follow their conscience.”

COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota said: “The court has made it clear that those of us who are elected‚ once elected and having taken an oath of office‚ owe it to the people of South Africa as a whole that no political party can compel a member of parliament to vote against their conscience and against their judgment.”

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said Mbete would have to give “sound reasoning” for her decision on a secret ballot.

“This constrains her space to manoeuvre‚ making it very difficult for her not to allow a secret vote‚” Mathekga said.