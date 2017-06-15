EDITORIAL: Probity in Fica amendment battle drowns out Pip squeaks

The signing came after a lengthy delay in which President Jacob Zuma returned the bill to Parliament several months after it had been passed. This was followed by a fierce lobbying campaign by politically connected individuals — sympathetic and aligned to the president — who tried to derail the bill on the grounds that it was unconstitutional and compromised the rights of black business people.

Members of Parliament across the political spectrum saw this for what it was: an attempt to shield politically connected business people involved in dubious transactions from enhanced scrutiny or from having their bank accounts closed on suspicion of money laundering. It is no coincidence that this had just happened to SA’s first family, the Guptas.

That the amendment bill is now mostly law — albeit with the implementation of some of the more difficult sections delayed until October — is testament to the tenacity of the Treasury and Parliament’s portfolio committee on finance.

It is also due to the enormous public interest in the bill generated by the media and by nongovernmental advocacy groups such as the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

But as DA MP David Maynier warns, the fight to implement the act is not completely over. Justice Minister Michael Masutha commented rather ominously before his budget speech in May that he would like to introduce "an advisory council" for the FIC, which would have oversight over its activities and possibly appoint its director. Coming as this did after a series of strong hints and behind-the-scenes discussions in the Presidency and the Cabinet that the FIC would be more appropriately located in the security cluster of the government than in the Treasury, this was worrying.