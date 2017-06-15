Lawson Naidoo of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution said: "The issue is the minister does not have discretion to grant citizenship. He can only do so in exceptional circumstances and has to justify doing so.

"We don’t know whether he applied his mind or not when he made the decision. He must provide reasons that he applied his mind when he granted the Guptas citizenship‚" Naidoo said.

While they were not citizens of the country‚ the family made headlines for landing hundreds of guests at the Waterkloof air base to attend a lavish wedding of Vega Gupta and her husband Aakash Jahajgarhia at the Sun City resort in 2013.

In leaked e-mails‚ the Gupta family is said to have used the base again in 2015 for their private jet to land while on official charter business.

Investigating unit amaBhungane reported that the Gupta family was involved in a R500m dairy partnership with the Free State government in 2013.

AmaBhungane said the Treasury had confirmed that its dedicated public-private partnership team had not approved the dairy project‚ nor had the Free State government sought the required permission to join forces with the company‚ Estina.

In 2016, the Sunday Times reported allegations that the Gupta family and President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ had tried to capture the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and profit from a multibillion-rand tender.

It said the details had surfaced in a letter written by Prasa’s then CEO‚ Lucky Montana‚ in October 2012.

The letter set out accusations that the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma had planned to capture the parastatal and grab a R51bn tender for a bidder they represented.

The family is also said to have landed its helicopter at Zoo Lake and tried to get official permission to do this frequently‚ so that they could more easily reach their compound in the adjoining Saxonwold suburb.