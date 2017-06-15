FULL SPEECH: ‘We are all frustrated by the lack of growth’ — Gigaba

These interventions have resolved issues which until very recently has been seen as major binding constraints on growth.

The rebound however, will not be immediate. Production capacity which was lost due to electricity unavailability or bitter labour disagreements will take time to be reconstituted.

The low growth environment also reflects the extent of low business and consumer confidence. Growth and confidence are mutually reinforcing.

We can’t say how much growth can be restored if all social partners begin to talk up what is working in the economy, but we know for sure that fixating on our challenges will not help us.

So we call on everyone in South Africa, business and all social partners, across all political affiliations, to focus on working together to drive inclusive growth.

Our analysis of the economy in the first quarter indicates several trends which require focus going forward:

1. We need to leverage on improved conditions in agriculture to advance agro processing and increase support for small and large scale farmers.

2. Finalisation of key policy in mining in critical to unlock investment and leverage on improved commodity prices and favourable exchange rate effects.

3. We need to speedily finalise review of incentives in the manufacturing sector to better expose areas of slack and low value for our resources, and scale up support for industries with the largest potential. We will explore funding for a new economic competiveness support package. The DTI’s Agro-Processing Support Scheme is a welcome development, it is critical that we build on our strength in agriculture by capturing more of the value chain through processing. Work is underway between the National Treasury and the Department of Small Business Development to explore additional mechanisms to support small business. This has become an urgent matter.

4. Some business stakeholders are complaining about tightness in the credit market. We will engage the finance sector and our colleagues at the South African Reserve Bank for a better understanding of possible interventions, within our regulatory framework. This is critical for supporting business investment and general credit to households.

Maintaining the fiscal framework and stability of national Treasury

Over the last two and a half months, the Deputy Minister and I have had numerous candid discussions with domestic and global investors, as well as the credit ratings agencies. One of the major worries that has been consistently raised is whether we are committed to maintaining the fiscal framework set in the medium term strategic framework and the 2017 budget.

We continue to reiterate that the fiscal framework is the policy of government; we support it, we are bound to it, we will implement it. South Africa has a world class, transparent and predictable budgeting process. Not only myself and the Deputy Minister, but Cabinet and the ruling party, have committed to implement it as outlined. In this regard we hope that these worries will diminish quickly as we approach the medium term budget statement in October.

A related concern was around the stability and leadership of National Treasury, following the departure of former Director General, Lungisa Fuzile. We promised to quickly appoint a capable leader for Treasury who could ensure stability and continuity. We are pleased to report that we have delivered on that promise, with the appointment of new Director General, Dondo Mogajane last week. Mr Mogajane has a wealth of experience having spent the better part of 18 years at National Treasury, while bringing laudable energy and passion to the role. We have the utmost confidence that he will serve the institution and the country well going forward. We will give him a better welcome internally in the coming days.

Policy certainty and stabilising state-owned companies

In our stakeholder engagements, one of the key messages we have heard is that the two most important things government can do in the short term is to provide policy certainty, and to stabilize and revitalize our state-owned companies.

Cabinet has resolved that we need to conclude some unfinished policy discussions and execute with speed to unlock investment which will spur growth, job creation and economic transformation. We need to create policy certainty and fast track the following: The Mining Charter and the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act Rollout of broadband, or high-speed internet, to all communities Allocation of telecommunications spectrum Conclusion of Independent Power Producer agreements Land and agrarian reform

Finalizing processes to improve governance and financial strength of SOCs.

For its part, the ANC also stressed on Saturday that it will contribute to policy certainty through its policy and national conferences in June and December respectively, which will outline ANC policy for the next 5 years.

With respect to SOCs, National Treasury is the shareholder representative for SAA. We are also committed to strengthening the board, by filling two vacancies, including by appointing a person with deep aviation experience and expertise. As you know, Cabinet appointed the Board Chair for a final term. At the upcoming AGM, we will attend to the matter of appointing her successor. We will be recommending a Chief Executive to Cabinet in the coming weeks.

One of the other major concerns for all economic stakeholders has been Eskom. We are confident that the Minister Brown will fill vacancies in the board and executive leadership of Eskom, with leaders who will instil confidence. We look forward to further positive developments there.

We must advance both inclusive growth and economic transformation

In our engagements with business, particularly representatives of black business, it became clear that it would be a mistake to react to the recession by focusing only on the growth of established business, and letting economic transformation fall by the wayside.

We need to advance inclusive growth and economic transformation.

The NDP argues that we need to do both. You cannot do one, without the other. They are mutually reinforcing.

It is time that individuals and groups who supported the NDP when we adopted it, who say now that they support it, stop supporting only the parts of it which are convenient for them.

Yes we want the economy to grow. We want big businesses to expand, we want small businesses to expand, we want new businesses to start and expand.

And, we also want industries to transform, to include black people and women in ownership, in top management, in professional work. It is not optional or a nice to have. It is a core aspect of our nation’s development.

We need both.

Wealth creation by the previously disadvantaged in SA will have more of an impact than the currently wealthy getting 5% wealthier. We want to see our top listed companies record double digit annual revenue growth. We would also like to see black owned businesses who currently have single digit market share in industries like financial services, auditing, and construction double their market share. That will create new wealth and new economic players.

Accordingly, we have heard the call from black business to be more proactive.

There are at least three measures the Finance family will take in this regard.

We will work with the financial sector and our colleagues at DTI to adopt and implement a new Financial Services Charter. ABSIP has stressed that the Black Business Growth Fund proposed in the Charter – a potential R100bn fund dedicated to funding black businesses – could be a potential game changer. We must do all within our power to bring bold initiatives like this to fruition.

We will fast track public consultation and finalization of the Public Procurement Bill. It must enable a modernized public procurement regime which will have economic transformation as its core mandate, and maximize the developmental impact of the more than R500bn government entities spend every year procuring goods and services, by targeting and increasing access for black, women and youth owned businesses, township entrepreneurs and others. Economic transformation must not be an afterthought, but at the centre of procurement strategy, reporting and performance management.

We will develop proposals to increase the amount of assets the Public Investment Corporation and other state entities gives to black asset managers to manage. Asset managers play a major role in the economy, in influencing corporate strategy, the character and pace of transformation, and the scale and nature of investments. We must grow the share of assets under management of black asset managers with proven track records and experience.

Conclusion

We are all frustrated by the lack of growth which if sustained, will compromise our ability to rapidly reduce unemployment, poverty and inequality.

The NDP set our nation the task of driving inclusive growth and economic transformation as two necessary, mutually reinforcing and overarching objectives which enable us to resolve our national challenges.

Nowhere in the NDP does it say it would be easy.

Achieving Vision 2030 requires all of us to find common cause, and ask ourselves how we can contribute — as government, as business, as labour, as civil society — to inclusive growth and economic transformation.

Let us remain optimistic about the possibilities of South Africa, and work together to realize a better future for all.