What is it going to take to get rid of Jacob Zuma and dismantle his shadow state?

The correspondence details Gupta plans to take over key sectors of the state, including companies owned by government and some key state portfolios.

It is not clear how far the Guptas are from being satisfied with their loot, they may still want one last major deal, though, before decamping to their bolthole in Dubai. The trillion-rand nuclear power investment that Zuma has been pushing for would be a great parting shot, ensuring untold wealth for the Guptas and their other shadowy hangers-on.

This is a peek into Financial Mail's cover story on how the leaked e-mails lay bare the Gupta game of state capture.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha breaks down what it all means, why the e-mails are important, and why we should care.

