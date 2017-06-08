Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy editor: Financial Mail
Features

What is it going to take to get rid of Jacob Zuma and dismantle his shadow state?

Why are the Gupta files important? What does it all mean and should we care?

08 June 2017 - 07:04

The Gupta files, a trove of leaked e-mails, seem to confirm the controversial family’s audacious scheme to take over key state companies and ministries. But how far can political and legal action go toward dislodging alleged corruption kingpin Jacob Zuma, dismantling their shadow state and bringing the miscreants to book?

On the surface, the e-mail correspondence contains what experts believe is prima facie evidence of many commercial crimes committed by those who wrote and sent the e-mails, and those who received them. Also implicated in the suspected crimes are some of those who are the subject of the e-mails.

The correspondence details Gupta plans to take over key sectors of the state, including companies owned by government and some key state portfolios.

It is not clear how far the Guptas are from being satisfied with their loot, they may still want one last major deal, though, before decamping to their bolthole in Dubai. The trillion-rand nuclear power investment that Zuma has been pushing for would be a great parting shot, ensuring untold wealth for the Guptas and their other shadowy hangers-on.

This is a peek into Financial Mail's cover story on how the leaked e-mails lay bare the Gupta game of state capture.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha breaks down what it all means, why the e-mails are important, and why we should care.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Cheque mates.

Want to read Sikonathi's weekly column and other Financial Mail exclusives regularly? Subscribe now to BusinessLIVE Premium for less than R4 a day. 

First-time subscribers get the first month for only R10. Take a look at our subscription options to find one that suits you.

The Gupta leaks and the law

The leaked e-mails between government servants and Gupta lieutenants suggest prima facie evidence of corruption, but will the public interest trump ...
Features
3 hours ago

THE GUPTA FILES: All the explosive stories in one place

The most explosive story of recent times is unfolding each day as more and more details of how the Guptas and the Zuma family captured the state are ...
News
23 hours ago

Zuma’s looting ‘worst crime since apartheid’

Mathews Phosa says Cabinet must be held responsible, while all ANC MPs have been urged to vote in favour of no-confidence motion
Politics
4 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
‘Fearsome five’ rule top brands survey
News & Insights
2.
Ad of the Year recaptures the past
News & Insights
3.
South Sudan on the brink of genocide
Features / Africa
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: In the political killing ...
Features

Related Articles

CHEQUE MATES: How leaked e-mails lay bare Gupta game of state capture
Features / Cover Story

PETER BRUCE: The slime just keeps pouring out the Zupta sewer
Opinion / Bruce's List

ROB ROSE: Checkmate for spin firm Bell Pottinger
Opinion / Editor's Note

EDITORIAL: Whatever happened to Lynne Brown?
Opinion / Editorials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.