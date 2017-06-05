How deputy finance minister benefited from Prasa contracts

Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane were on Monday implicated in fresh allegations of being “captured” by the Gupta family.

Buthelezi and his brother Nkanyiso‚ leaked emails show‚ benefited from contracts worth at least R150m from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) — while he was chairman of the rail operator.

News24 revealed on Monday how Inala Shipping‚ owned by Nkanyiso Buthelezi‚ was involved in managing the shipping and logistics of a major locomotive import deal.