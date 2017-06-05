News

How deputy finance minister benefited from Prasa contracts

05 June 2017 - 08:27 Tmg Digital
Deputy Minister of Finance Sfiso Buthelezi. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane were on Monday implicated in fresh allegations of being “captured” by the Gupta family.

Buthelezi and his brother Nkanyiso‚ leaked emails show‚ benefited from contracts worth at least R150m from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) — while he was chairman of the rail operator.

News24 revealed on Monday how Inala Shipping‚ owned by Nkanyiso Buthelezi‚ was involved in managing the shipping and logistics of a major locomotive import deal.

Denel runs to Guptas: Daniel Mantsha 'gave them top-secret info'

Denel chairman also sent his rates bill of R14 238 for his Randburg home to Sahara CEO Ashu Chawla, saying 'please find the attached document for ...
2 hours ago

TIM COHEN: There's gold in them thar mounds of Gupta mails

If the police are determined to not do their jobs the only solution is political, writes Tim Cohen
3 hours ago

Sebenza Forwarding and Shipping‚ a company in which the deputy minister was the ultimate beneficiary‚ was roped in to handle customs clearing in the deal.

amaBhungane and Scorpio revealed how Zwane‚ in his time as Free State MEC for agriculture‚ and his gospel choir were treated to an all-expenses-paid Indian tour by the Guptas.

Zwane allegedly persuaded the provincial government at the time to adopt a controversial dairy project that saw R84m being siphoned off to a Gupta offshore company.

A cache of leaked emails has exposed a web of wheeling and dealing in which the family allegedly amassed a fortune through lucrative government contracts‚ using top government officials to open doors.

