Eskom’s troubled board considers Brian Molefe’s replacement

The board of Eskom meets on Friday to decide the future of disgraced CE Brian Molefe.

This follows the directive by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown for the board to remove Molefe from the position he returned to three weeks ago.

Brown, the minister with the political oversight over Eskom, has also indicated she is looking to replace the entire board this month.

"The Eskom board is meeting tomorrow to discuss the minister’s directive and therefore we aren’t in a position to furnish you with further details," Eskom said in a written response on Thursday.

Molefe was reinstated as the Eskom CE in May, after failing to obtain a R30m golden handshake for the 18 months he worked at the utility until the end of December last year.

His tearful resignation came after being implicated in alleged irregular dealings with members of the Gupta family while they were negotiating to buy a company that supplied Eskom with coal.

Brown this week instructed the board to remove Molefe, and give her two names from which to choose his replacement.

The deadline for Eskom to forward those names is Friday, said Brown’s spokesman, Colin Cruywagen.

"The minister will use the annual general meeting of the company later this month to look at rotating and strengthening the board," said Cruywagen.

Eskom might choose between Thava Govender and Mongezi Ntsokolo to replace Molefe.

They are both long-serving executives who are responsible for transmission and distribution respectively.

Finance director Anoj Singh is another possibility to stand in for the CE but Singh has also been dogged by scandal for his alleged involvement with the Gupta family.

Molefe’s replacement for four months was generation chief Matshela Koko, who has himself been subject of allegations of wrongdoing.

He took leave last month after being subjected to an investigation following allegations that he had awarded billions of rand worth of tenders to his step daughter.

Other allegations of Koko’s irregular and inappropriate dealings with the Gupta family have since come to light in a series of leaked e-mails about the controversial family accused of capturing key organs of the state.