Under pressure Zuma cools populist land reform rhetoric

Zuma referred to the importance of a single legal framework on land redistribution, but did not refer to land expropriation without compensation.

Black South Africans still lagged with regard to ownership and control of the South African economy, he said.

Enhanced support for small businesses and smallholding farms would help bring about radical socioeconomic transformation, Zuma said. The government was keen to engage traditional leaders on this radical socio-economic programme, especially with regard to matters such as land redistribution that were close to the institution of traditional leadership, he said.

"Economic liberation of our people is fundamentally based on land redistribution," the president said.

He said he had advised traditional leaders that they should appoint attorneys to handle the issue of land.

It was the duty of "our people to lodge land claims, but only where they have proof, not the whole of SA".

This was where traditional leaders could be helpful, he said, as their predecessors and forefathers had fought "land wars".

Zuma emphasised that land should be utilised and not resold by those who had successfully claimed land.

It was discouraging that more than 90% of land claims had been settled through financial compensation. This practice perpetuated the dispossession the government was trying to solve, Zuma said.

"What made us poor and poverty-stricken was the dispossession of land. When you get it, you can’t sell it." He later added that "money […] is the root of all evils", and that people chose money over land.

The traditional leaders, along with the government, should take a resolution on the matter.

But the government rejected land grabs or the unlawful occupation of land.

"That’s not the way to address it. That could lead to further misery," he said.