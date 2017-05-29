‘Workers have no option but to fight for unity of alliance,’ says Cosatu
The configuration of the government ANC-led tripartite alliance needs to be reconsidered, says Sdumo Dlamini, the president of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).
He told delegates at the federation’s 6th central executive committee (CEC) in Irene that the ANC could not survive without workers, nor could Cosatu survive without the ANC.
President Jacob Zuma recently called on Cosatu to mind its own business, saying workers were grappling with a lot of challenges while the federation involved itself in ANC politics.
The four-day Cosatu meeting will be discussing the current state of the ANC and the alliance, barely a month after it issued calls that Zuma should step down. In the meantime, the federation resolved not to allow Zuma to address it central committee.
Dlamini said workers had no option but to fight for the unity of the alliance, even though it was currently in "disarray".
"The duty is to call the ANC to order," said Dlamini.
Cosatu first deputy president Tyotyo James said the federation was within its rights to critique the ANC and make pronouncements on the ruling party.
"We are helping the ANC from self-destruction," he said.
Cosatu made it clear on Monday that it would not be dictated to by Zuma, as delegates erupted into song, saying they wanted Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to be president.
Dlamini said the federation would be meeting the ANC and SACP to discuss the state of the alliance on June 4 and 5.
