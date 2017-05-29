‘Workers have no option but to fight for unity of alliance,’ says Cosatu

The configuration of the government ANC-led tripartite alliance needs to be reconsidered, says Sdumo Dlamini, the president of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).

He told delegates at the federation’s 6th central executive committee (CEC) in Irene that the ANC could not survive without workers, nor could Cosatu survive without the ANC.

President Jacob Zuma recently called on Cosatu to mind its own business, saying workers were grappling with a lot of challenges while the federation involved itself in ANC politics.

The four-day Cosatu meeting will be discussing the current state of the ANC and the alliance, barely a month after it issued calls that Zuma should step down. In the meantime, the federation resolved not to allow Zuma to address it central committee.