ANC NEC supports judicial inquiry into state capture, says Gwede Mantashe

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) supports the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said on Monday.

Mantashe spoke at a media briefing following a three-day NEC meeting, held in Pretoria, where President Jacob Zuma’s future was discussed.

He said the NEC accepted the proposal that was tabled in the political report for its establishment without delay.

The political report was tabled by Zuma.

"The terms of reference of such commission of inquiry must be broad enough to uncover the influence of business on the state," Mantashe said.