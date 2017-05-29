National

ANC NEC supports judicial inquiry into state capture, says Gwede Mantashe

29 May 2017 - 15:06 Genevieve Quintal
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe. Picture: AFP PHOTO / MUJAHID SAFODIEN
The ANC national executive committee (NEC) supports the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said on Monday.

Mantashe spoke at a media briefing following a three-day NEC meeting, held in Pretoria, where President Jacob Zuma’s future was discussed.

He said the NEC accepted the proposal that was tabled in the political report for its establishment without delay.

The political report was tabled by Zuma.

"The terms of reference of such commission of inquiry must be broad enough to uncover the influence of business on the state," Mantashe said.

Zuma tells ANC NEC he will not step down

President Jacob Zuma says only ANC branches can remove him and suggests ‘foreign agents’ behind bid to oust him
Politics
13 hours ago

Maimane to lay criminal charges against Zuma

The charges will include corruption and racketeering — and possibly treason as well, on the grounds that Zuma has undermined the sovereignty of the ...
National
8 hours ago

Zuma is taking the remedial action in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report on judicial review.

Madonsela recommended that the commission of inquiry be set up and headed by a judge to be appointed — not by Zuma but — by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Despite this, Zuma last week denied that he was against the establishment of the commission of inquiry.

He said he was only opposing the instruction by Madonsela because the Constitution gave authority only to the president to convene a judicial commission.

Mantashe said the NEC called for the judicial review of the remedial action be accelerated so it would not be "an obstacle" to the judicial commission.

