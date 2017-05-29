Zuma survives another dramatic challenge to his leadership

President Jacob Zuma has survived another dramatic challenge to his leadership, telling the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) late on Sunday that he would not step down.

Business Day understands that after a tense two-day meeting, Zuma told the NEC in his closing address that he would not resign and that only ANC branches could remove him.

He also suggested that "foreign agents" were behind the bid to oust him.

