The Guptas could be laying criminal charges if it is found that their e-mails were hacked‚ the family’s lawyer said.

The Sunday Times and City Press on Sunday revealed damning e-mails showing the extent to which President Jacob Zuma and government ministers are controlled by the Gupta family.

Some of the e-mails indicate that the Guptas were key to a plan for Zuma and his family to acquire residency in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Other e-mails showed that the Guptas were sent Mosebenzi Zwane’s CV before he was appointed minerals resources minister and that they intervened to ensure that the powers of the then-communications minister‚ Faith Muthambi‚ were strengthened.

The e-mails also reveal that the Guptas or their associates paid for luxury trips or hotel stays for government and parastatal officials‚ including Eskom’s Matshela Koko‚ co-operative governance minister Des van Rooyen and Denel director Dan Mantsha.