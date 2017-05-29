Struggling Satawu not at top Cosatu meeting in aftermath of fraud scandal

On Monday, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) was not represented at Cosatu’s central executive committee meeting in Irene, owing to financial difficulties.

The union was once the biggest organiser of workers in the country’s transport sector. It has been struggling since news broke that its leaders had allegedly embezzled R8.2m from its coffers.

The union’s president at the time, Ezrom Mabyana, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for buying a house worth R3.6m and pocketing another R1.8m from the workers’ trust fund.

Earlier in May, City Press reported that Satawu general secretary Zenzo Mahlangu was arrested and deported to Zimbabwe for not having appropriate permits to reside in SA.

Satawu would have sent 54 delegates to the Cosatu committee meeting. The union is one of seven Cosatu affiliates not in good standing for not paying their dues to the federation.

The others include the chemical workers union Ceppwawu, the Communications Workers Union, the Liberated Metalworkers Union of SA, and the South African Municipal Workers Union.

The central executive committee, is Cosatu’s second-highest decision-making body in between congresses. It is due to be addressed by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

Last week, it emerged that the ANC was considering not sending a delegate to the committee meeting after Cosatu resolved not to allow President Jacob Zuma to address its meetings.

Cosatu has called for President Zuma to step down, saying it has lost faith in his leadership.