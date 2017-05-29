Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete says a commission of inquiry into the "monster" of state capture is "desirable".

Mbete was briefing the media ahead of Parliament’s budget speech on Tuesday.

"I believe it is desirable to have a commission of inquiry into all areas of state capture broadly‚ so that we can settle our minds and get on with our lives. For now‚ there’s nothing‚ but there will be," Mbete said. "It means there will be a structure that will probe into whatever you understand by state capture and what effect it has had on South African society over time, and, of course, when that structure is formed‚ it will determine its time frames and terms of reference."

"We will all sleep well once we know that we are having some people paying attention to this monster."