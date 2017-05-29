Zuma emails show how Guptas ran SA by remote control

The e-mails show the extent of Gupta control over cabinet ministers and parastatal CEOs and board members. The correspondence also gives insight into the role of Zuma's son Duduzane in presidential matters. Duduzane is a close Gupta associate and is believed to have made billions through this partnership.

Another series of explosive e-mails show that the Guptas were central to a scheme for Zuma and his family to acquire residency in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

However, Zuma yesterday denied the claim, saying his only home was in Nkandla.

Along with Gupta brothers Ajay, Atul and Tony, Sahara CEO Ashu Chawla emerges as a key player in the intricate web of state capture.

On several occasions Zuma has asked his critics to come forward with proof that he has done something wrong. In December he asked "Tell me what is it that I have done wrong?" while addressing a youth league rally, adding that his removal would be a victory for white monopoly capital.

Two weeks ago, on May 14, Zuma reiterated his position: "If I am not told what I have done wrong, I cannot correct my mistakes because I don't know what I have done wrong."

In the wake of Zuma's repeated denials of any wrongdoing, the Sunday Times today publishes evidence of the Gupta family's unprecedented control over government affairs.

Mr President, here is the proof!

The e-mails reveal that the Guptas:

• Were sent Mosebenzi Zwane's CV a month before he was appointed minister of mineral resources;

• Intervened to have the powers of the then communications minister, Faith Muthambi, strengthened and were forwarded a presidential proclamation detailing her powers by Muthambi herself before it was signed by Zuma;

• Received confidential information on cabinet meetings from Muthambi;

• Paid for Des van Rooyen's trip to Dubai after his appointment to the cabinet in December 2015;

• Arranged for Denel director Dan Mantsha to be chauffeured around Dubai;

• Paid for a deluxe suite for Matshela Koko - subsequently appointed acting CEO of Eskom - at the luxurious Oberoi Hotel in Dubai;

• Were asked by an SAA board member to get him onto the board of Transnet;

• Had staff coach Zwane on how to handle media conferences, including questions about his relationship with the Guptas. He flew on a Gupta jet to Dubai and they picked up the tab for his accommodation; and

• Had their company's CEO, Nazeem Howa, prepare notes for ANC Youth League president Collen Maine advising him on how to respond to media questions.

* The Gupta family has again denied any wrongdoing in the wake of explosive e-mail correspondence.

Gupta family lawyer Gert van der Merwe said the reports relied on undisclosed documents and assumptions of impropriety resulting in a clear intention to influence political perception. This was another example of fake news‚ he said.

He invited newsrooms relying on the documents to disclose to his client‚ for consideration and comment‚ both the documents and the sources from which they were obtained.

“Once the documents are studied and verified my client will be in a position to comment‚ if justified. The family denies any wrongdoing or paying any amounts to ministers or the president and reserves its rights‚” Van der Merwe said in statement.

President Zuma has denied he was planning to move to the UAE but failed to respond to questions about his cabinet ministers' communications with the Guptas.

Read the full Sunday Times story here