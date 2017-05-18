Controversial former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng may finally face the music after a last-minute bid to halt a disciplinary hearing failed on Wednesday night.

Motsoeneng is facing charges of bringing the SABC into disrepute following a lengthy and bizarre media conference he held in April.

In the media conference he railed against the SABC board for planning to scrap a policy of 90% local music which he had implemented.

The disciplinary hearing‚ which was meant to begin at 3pm on Wednesday‚ descended into four hours of deliberation over whether it would take place.

Motsoeneng’s lawyer, Zola Majavu, explained that his client was not opposed to being disciplined‚ but wanted the hearing of the misconduct charge combined with a hearing of a previous allegation of misconduct that stems from findings in a report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.