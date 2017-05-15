Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: You could be the new SABC chief operating officer

Trust Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, her former husband urges, and incorrect dosing tops the list of mishandling of medicine in children’s wards

15 May 2017 - 13:28 Wilson Johwa
The SABC office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

President Jacob Zuma praises Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, saying "she is someone you can trust".

SABC advertises for new chief operating officer, indicating that Hlaudi has gone for good.

Study finds that incorrect dosing tops the list of mishandling of medicine in children’s wards.

More farm sales inquiries in the Western Cape, which is seen as offering a better quality of life.

The imminence of a Moody’s downgrade is but one of the red flags raised by the Eskom board’s shock decision to re-instate Brian Molefe.

Questions are being asked about how genuine SA passports came into the possession of Islamic terrorist group al-Shabab.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba meets business leaders in a "very frank" engagement emphasing on macroeconomic challenges.

Ratings downgrades in SA complicate Barclays divestiture from Africa.

Mining is poised to make a positive contribution to first-quarter GDP.

