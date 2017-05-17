Drought-hit Western Cape residents can expect 20% less average rainfall by the middle of the century. The desiccation of the province will be accelerated by higher temperatures‚ says Colin Deiner‚ chief director of the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre.

Speaking to TMG Digital a day after he briefed a water indaba attended by provincial premier Helen Zille and Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ Deiner said the next two years pose an urgent problem: "It’s gradually happening: we have seen it this year‚ with a lot less rain. The guys that are experts ... are making these predictions."

Between now and 2050, the province needs to invest in infrastructure to ensure it loses less water "in the system". "We have taken the fact that we have had fairly good [rainfall] for granted for many years‚" Deiner said.