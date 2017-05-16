Nomvula Mokonyane concedes SA is overwhelmed by drought

However‚ critics should not be harsh on the government and claim that nothing had been done. Mokonyane said the drought presented an opportunity for a national water master plan‚ which would be informed by lessons learnt during the drought.

Western Cape premier Helen Zille urged South Africans to find solutions to the drought as they did during the electricity load shedding crisis.

Zille said the country was now one of the leaders in green energy because of the initiatives. She said if there were no innovations‚ the country would be sending a message to the world that it was not the right place to do business.

Zille also called for the country to stop using drinking water to flush toilets. "We need to explore the possibility of changing regulations or policies on how we use water in sanitation‚" she said.

"SA is one of the very few countries in the world where people are able to flush clean drinking water down the toilet."

Zille called for dual reticulation systems to be implemented in new developments so drinking water was not used to flush toilets.

TMG Digital