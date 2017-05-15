It relied on section 102 (2) of the Constitution.

The section states that if the National Assembly‚ by "a vote" supported by a majority of its members‚ passes a motion of no confidence in the President‚ he and the other members of the Cabinet must resign.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga told counsel for the UDM‚ Dali Mpofu SC‚ that the drafters of the Constitution in two instances were alive to the need for a secret ballot: on the right of citizens to vote by secret ballot (section 19) and on when the president was appointed (section 86).

"They [drafters] must have consciously decided not to prescribe it when it came to a vote of no confidence in the president. Did they not make a conscious choice that there be no secret ballot?" Madlanga asked.

Justice Sisi Khampepe asked Mpofu what the court should make of the fact that the Constitution stated that there should be a vote by secret ballot in terms of sections 19 and 86‚ but not in terms of section 102.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked:"Could it be that the drafters of the Constitution‚ mindful of the principle of separation of powers‚ wanted this arm of the state [the legislature] to decide on how they would decide on the motion to be conducted? Could it be that they left it to the National Assembly?"

Mpofu said this could be the case‚ but this was not so. Mpofu said the reason the Constitution prescribed that citizens should vote by secret ballot was to protect the vote against possible intimidation.

He said Parliament had declared intimidation of MPs to be a crime.