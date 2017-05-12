National

Sassa backs down on reversal of R317m CPS payment

12 May 2017 - 09:05 Genevieve Quintal
David Lewis. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
David Lewis. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has withdrawn its opposition to Corruption Watch’s high court application to have a payment of R317m to Cash Paymaster Services reversed.

Corruption Watch lodged the application in the High Court in Pretoria in 2015, asking it the review and set aside the decision taken by then-Sassa CE Virginia Petersen to pay the money to CPS.

A recent Constitutional Court ruling stopped Sassa from entering a new two-year contract with CPS for the administering of social grants.

The court has ruled that Sassa only be allowed to continue its contract with the company until April next year.

The civil organisation on Friday welcomed Sassa’s decision to withdraw its challenge to the matter but also condemned the "prolongation of its pointless opposition".

Corruption Watch said it was a waste of public resources, following two years of litigation.

The organisation’s David Lewis said Corruption Watch had asked Sassa to provide reasons for its withdrawal, but there had been no response.

"We will ask the court to order the officials responsible for deciding to defend this action, to pay costs out of their own pocket," he said.

"CW considers Sassa’s pursuit of the matter to date as a flagrant abuse of public resources and one more example of the state’s willingness to abuse taxpayers’ money by engaging in costly and fruitless litigation."

Corruption Watch has also written to Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to request that it inquire into the matter and into Sassa’s "flagrant abuse of state resources".

