Sassa backs down on reversal of R317m CPS payment

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has withdrawn its opposition to Corruption Watch’s high court application to have a payment of R317m to Cash Paymaster Services reversed.

Corruption Watch lodged the application in the High Court in Pretoria in 2015, asking it the review and set aside the decision taken by then-Sassa CE Virginia Petersen to pay the money to CPS.

A recent Constitutional Court ruling stopped Sassa from entering a new two-year contract with CPS for the administering of social grants.

The court has ruled that Sassa only be allowed to continue its contract with the company until April next year.

The civil organisation on Friday welcomed Sassa’s decision to withdraw its challenge to the matter but also condemned the "prolongation of its pointless opposition".