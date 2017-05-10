Sassa will appeal against ruling allowing Net1 to deduct from social grants

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) plans to appeal against the judgment handed down on Tuesday by the High Court in Pretoria, which allows Net1 to make deductions from social grants.

Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services undertakes the payment of social grants on behalf of Sassa.

Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza indicated that the appeal was on the cards during a briefing to Parliament’s portfolio committee on social development on Wednesday.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini said she was very disappointed with the judgment while committee chairperson Rosemary Capa said the committee fully supported an appeal, as the judgment would allow grant beneficiaries to be "robbed" through the deductions.

The Department of Social Development and Sassa applied to the court to rule that the deductions were unlawful.