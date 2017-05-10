Cost of Sassa taking over grant payments is about R6bn
The cost of preparing the Social Security Agency of South Africa (Sassa) to take over the payment of social grants to 17-million beneficiaries will cost about R6bn, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini disclosed on Wednesday.
It is the first time that a price tag has been attached to the takeover of the grants payments by Sassa, which is currently undertaken by Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).
The minister said in a briefing to Parliament’s social development committee that the R6bn cost should be seen as an investment. She also stressed that it would take longer than 12 months to bring the whole takeover process to finality — it was going to be a five-year process.
Dlamini’s comment on the time period was of concern to IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe. The Constitutional Court extended the CPS contract to pay grants for only one year and Van der Merwe was concerned that the minister’s comment meant it would have to be extended for a further period.
However, Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza insisted that CPS would be phased out in 12 months as this was an instruction of the Constitutional Court. An organisation would be phased in over the next 12 months to take over from CPS if Sassa was not ready to do so. This organisation would continue working with Sassa for about five years.
"I can assure you that, come 2018, there will be no CPS," Magwaza emphasised.
Sassa still has to determine what the South African Post Office services could offer within the grants payment system. The minister said Sassa did not have the necessary expertise to undertake grant payments, for example in biometrics, payments, costing, modelling and cyber-risk assessment. This lack of skills has to be taken into consideration.
The head of Sassa’s project office, Zodwa Mvulane, told MPs that Treasury had confirmed that Sassa will receive R11m this year to prepare itself for the takeover of social grant payments.
In terms of the Constitutional Court ruling, Sassa has to file quarterly reports on the progress in the preparation process. The first report is due on June 17. This will set out the detailed plan to ensure the payment of social grants after the expiry of the 12-month contract with CPS. It will also outline the steps that have been taken and future steps planned.
