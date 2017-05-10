Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says there is no quick fix to the service delivery backlogs that have sparked violent protests in the city.

"We recognise the frustrations of this community‚ following years of mismanagement and neglect. We hear their pleas for dignified housing and economic opportunities‚" he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Residents barricaded roads and there were running battles with police in and around Eldorado Park and Ennerdale during violent protests on Tuesday. Police arrested at least 50 people as shops and convenience stores at petrol stations were looted.

Mashaba‚ who met law enforcement authorities on Tuesday evening‚ blamed "criminal elements" for escalating the violence.

"Tragically‚ the legitimate concerns of the community have become hijacked by criminal elements who would seek to use the protests for their own ends. A number of shops have been looted and businesses negatively affected‚" he said.

The provincial leadership of the police and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) had formed a joint operation to "restore peace and order in the community"‚ he said.

"There are no quick fixes to the enormous infrastructure and service delivery backlogs we have inherited‚ however, we are committed to ensuring that the forgotten people of our city are given the attention they deserve."

Rabelani Dagada, member of the mayoral committee for finance, would table the city budget for the 2017-18 financial year later in May. He said the budget would "be our first opportunity to ensure that the forgotten people of Johannesburg are placed at the heart of our agenda".

Residents of Ennerdale have reportedly agreed to call off their protests. But fresh protests were reported early on Wednesday at Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium.

