New federation must climb mountain of double binds and diverse cultures

The launch of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) was seamless — the constitution adopted, the politics referred to a commission and the office bearers elected. Two years of painstaking unity talks became cemented in a labour marriage of many new and some old unions. Everyone went home happy, a "historic milestone" achieved, said countless delegates.

Yet despite this impressive show of unity, most among the seasoned leadership know an arduous road lies ahead. The big-data picture of organised labour shows that unionisation rates are declining in SA and across the world. Moreover, the labour movement in SA is more divided than before. The nature of work and labour contracting has changed significantly. For those lucky enough to have work, every employment contract is far more precarious than before.

Employers are shedding or outsourcing jobs. Bargaining council agreement exceptions, off-shoring, subcontracting, labour broking and casualisation are the order of the day. The workforce is younger, the worker debt burden more suffocating and the burden of worker dependants is expanding under the pressure of a growing pool of unemployed. Union rivalry is at its greatest, while real union influence on political outcomes has waned significantly.

These are tough times for labour and the burden of leadership weighs heavy on the shoulders of the new Saftu office bearers.

POLITICAL INDEPENDENCE

The starting point for Saftu has been to craft its identity as the red federation on the left flank of the labour movement, committed to reigniting the founding principles of worker democracy and control that drove Cosatu in its heyday.

To this, Saftu adds its mantra of being independent from all political parties, adding this should not be construed to constitute a nonpolitical stance. Saftu raises its banner as the independent and socialist-oriented alternative for the working class.

But the devil is in the detail of the bridge between today’s issues and the vision of a workers’ paradise in the socialist future. And the surest bridge to that future is the one that offers the best possible service to ordinary union members in today’s harsh economic and social conditions.