Seventeen people were arrested in the North West towns of Coligny and Lichtenburg for possessing goods believed to have been looted in violent protests.

Houses and vehicles were set on fire during the protests‚ which began on Monday in Coligny and last week in Lichtenburg.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the towns were calm on Wednesday morning‚ but there had been some disturbances overnight.

"Last night between about 7pm and 8pm we got a call that the Agrico building in Lichtenburg was on fire.

"Police‚ with fire and emergency services‚ responded. Upon arrival they found that it was actually tyres burning."

Protesters broke into the building‚ took four tyres from inside and set them alight outside on the premises‚ Mokgwabone said.

The police also conducted searches on Tuesday night and arrested people in connection with goods allegedly looted from shops on Monday.

"In Coligny we managed to arrest eight suspects for the possession of suspected stolen goods. We then went to the Boikhutso [in Lichtenburg]‚ where we arrested nine‚ also for the possession of suspected stolen goods‚" Mokgwabone said.

On Monday police had arrested six people in Lichtenburg for public violence. They are due in the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.

A further 14 people were arrested for public violence on Tuesday‚ Mokgwabone said.

Although tension between police and protesters had subsided on Wednesday‚ Mokgwabone said police were still patrolling the streets of Lichtenburg and Coligny.

"We are still maintaining our presence in case of flare-ups. We have to make sure we maintain public order."

In Lichtenburg community members were protesting against poor service delivery by the Ditsobotla local municipality.

On Friday last week 38‚000 day-old chicks burnt to death when a truck ferrying them was caught in protests and set alight.

In Coligny‚ however‚ the protests were related to an attack on a 12-year-old boy who later died‚ Mokgwabone said.

"[On Tuesday] we arrested two males‚ aged 26 and 33‚ for the suspected murder. They are due to appear in the Coligny Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

"As we speak‚ we are will looking for the boy’s family. He has still not been identified.

"On Monday members of the community went on a rampage‚ saying nothing had been done in the matter‚ but the provincial police commissioner and the MEC for community safety had appointed a task team to investigate the matter‚" Mokgwabone said.

TMG Digital