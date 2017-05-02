Metrorail on Tuesday suspended train services between Johannesburg and Vereeniging via Midway after protesters blocked rail lines with burning tyres.

"Metrorail morning peak train service operating between Johannesburg and Vereeniging via Midway has been suspended until further notice due to service delivery protest‚" Metrorail said in a statement.

"Protesters at Kliptown burned tyres and blocked all rail lines‚ affecting the safe movement of trains to and from Vereeniging. All trains have been stopped until further notice to protect commuters‚ personnel and Prasa [Passenger Rail Agency of SA] assets."

Metrorail said services via Meyerton and Johannesburg had not been affected‚ while Oberholzer trains were running via Randfontein.

"Commuters are advised to seek alternative transport this morning to get to work [and] school‚" Metrorail said.

