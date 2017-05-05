The Hawks had arrested Ramosebudi for allegedly plotting a coup‚ but last week the state changed the charges from conspiracy to commit murder, to incitement to commit murder.

On Friday‚ prosecutor Johann Badenhorst detailed the state’s case against Ramosebudi by reading out an affidavit by investigating officer Capt MF Sewele.

"The first three targets to be neutralised will be David Mahlobo‚ then Ace Magashule then Mosebenzi Zwane‚" according to Sewele’s affidavit.

"These confiscated documents still need to be investigated. These documents included further assassination plots against the president of Zimbabwe…."

Badenhorst said the state was opposing bail because "there is a likelihood that‚ if released on bail‚ [he] could endanger people".

He said Ramosebudi had written letters to Anglo American‚ sent four times‚ and to businessman Atul Gupta‚ whose family has close links to President Jacob Zuma.

In his first letter‚ titled "Help Save South Africa"‚ he asked Anglo American for R60m to help him assassinate many people. The list included Atul‚ Varun and Rajesh Gupta‚ Zuma‚ SAA board chairwoman Dudu Myeni‚ Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Des van Rooyen‚ ANC Youth League president Collen Maine‚ National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams‚ Economic Freedom Fighters member Fana Hlungwane‚ Military Veterans chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe‚ former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane.

In his second letter‚ titled "Hands of the Guptas"‚ he asked Atul Gupta for money to assassinate former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ both of whom were offered Cabinet positions by the Guptas; former public protector Thuli Madonsela‚ and Themba Maseko‚ for whom Zuma had arranged a meeting for him to "help" the Guptas.